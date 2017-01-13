When top broker Italian-born J.P. (Giuseppe) Piccinini was asked to open a new EXIT Realty franchise in Texas more than five years ago, he thought, “Well, Gary Keller had done Keller Williams, Steve Morris had done Exit Realty and Dave Liniger, Re/Max.” Could he join their ranks instead ...
- JP Piccinini is hoping to grow his 100 percent commission brokerage from a $1 billion sales volume to $2 billion this year.
- The entrepreneur terminates experienced agents who do fewer than six transactions a year at JP & Associates Realtors (JPAR).
- He sheds around 10 percent of agents from the agent roster every quarter in this way.
- JPAR is launching an on-demand service app, Odasi, for brokers and agents to take care of chores for busy agents.
