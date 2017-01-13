RealScout, an emerging tech player that provides brokers and agents with a collaborative, branded home search experience, ended 2016 strong with $7 million in funding and an expansion into five new markets on the east and west coasts.

Now, the company is poised to have an equally robust 2017 with the acquisition of Hesta Home, a real estate app that puts homebuyers and agents on a shared professional platform to streamline and simplify the home search and showing process.

Hesta Home was developed and tested in 2014 with Chicago-based @properties, the largest independent brokerage in Illinois.

“We have followed Hesta Home since it was established and have always admired their approach in building a beautiful product,” said RealScout CEO Andrew Flachner.

“This acquisition will allow us to combine efforts in driving even more value for our customers.”

According to Flachner, RealScout will draw on Hesta Home’s mobile design knowledge for cues on how to improve company’s design and interface. Furthermore, he says the RealScout team will begin to integrate “Hesta’s ideas and innovations” into how they operate.

“We are proud to share our hard work with RealScout, knowing that it will benefit the growing number of brokers and agents who consider RealScout to be an indispensable tool in their businesses,” said Hesta Home CEO Ross Gerber.

Flachner says he foresees the acquisition being helpful in accelerating partnerships with brokerages and agents in Chicago — one of the newest markets RealScout moved into in October 2016.

