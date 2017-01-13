What happens to listing photos displayed on third-party websites after a property sells? Real estate photography company VHT Inc. and real estate technology and media giant Zillow Group are set to square off on that question at trial. ...
- VHT filed a copyright infringement suit against Zillow Group in July 2015, alleging that Zillow had illegally used VHT’s photos on Zillow Digs for its own profit and gain.
- The real estate tech giant and photography firm will argue the case in a jury trial starting Jan. 23.
- VHT has not named any brokers or MLSs as defendants in this case, but that's not to say that they should consider themselves off the hook in the future.
- The list of possible witnesses for both sides contains an array of familiar real estate industry names.
