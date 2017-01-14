While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

We missed you last week!

January 6

Motto Mortgage, a mortgage brokerage franchise owned and operated by Re/Max Holdings, announced that it is offering franchise opportunities in Indiana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

This week’s deals

January 9

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announced the addition of Synergy Real Estate Group in Cranford, New Jersey, to its franchise network; the brokerage will operate as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elite.

American Mortgage Consultants acquired a business unit from Stewart Lender Services comprising quality control, loan file review and technology assets.

January 10

The Weichert Family of Companies introduced Weichert Development Company, a full-service, privately held residential and commercial real estate investment and development business.

Windermere Real Estate announced a new partnership with social media strategist Katie Lance, CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, to help Windermere agents master social media via Lance’s #GetSocialSmart Academy.

January 11

Alain Pinel Realtors celebrated the opening of its 33rd office, located in SoMa.

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates announced that an affiliate of Millcraft Real Estate Services in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the newest member of its network. The brokerage will now operate as Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Long & Foster Real Estate partnered with Rental Beast, an online real estate technology company providing a leasing platform and listing service.

ERA Real Estate announced the affiliation of The Coastline Real Estate Group based in Laguna Beach, California, which will now do business as ERA Coastline Estates.

Clareity‘s Dash! product was adopted by BHHS California Properties and Simply Sold last week, the company announced.

January 12

Brown Harris Stevens announced the asset purchase of Avatar Real Estate Services based in Miami. The firm will operate as Brown Harris Stevens Avatar.

StreetEasy, a New York City-based real estate marketplace owned by Zillow Group, announced that Zillow Group has acquired Hamptons Real Estate Online (HREO.com), a Hamptons-focused real estate portal.

January 13

Real estate tech startup Global Listings launched its global online real estate listings search platform.