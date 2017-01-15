Top 10 posts from last week

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:
10. Technology, concierge services and agent training are what set this brokerage apart.
9. It hasn’t been an awesome week for agent safety — the remains of one agent missing for months were found, and a real estate broker passed away after an accident involving her car.
8. What’s giant, hard-won and brand spanking new? The nation’s newest mega multiple listing service.
7. This broker evaluates his agents every year — and if they haven’t sold enough? Bye!
6. What do buyers and sellers fear the most? Here’s a list — five fears for each.
5. Common problems for your real estate lead generation campaign and how to fix them.
4. When association infighting leads to an auction of the MLS.
3. What might technology do to your commission splits? Here’s one opinion.
2. The Federal Housing Administration has lowered its mortgage insurance premium — good news for some buyers!
1. Consumers in Denver can sign a non-binding agreement with an upstart brokerage and get access to commission offers.
