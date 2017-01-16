Like other successful real estate pros, I enjoyed the freedom and independence of being a solo practitioner for many years. But last year, I finally took the plunge -- for many reasons ...
- More and more agents are forming partnerships and enjoying improved production.
- Make sure you and the potential partner(s) are on the same page about a variety of issues -- don’t assume that equal and independent success will result in team success.
- While many factors dictate a good partnership, trust and respect remain the most significant.
