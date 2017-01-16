Industry NewsMortgage

Confirmation hearing could put Mnuchin in hot seat over foreclosures

An investigation into the foreclosure practices of Mnuchin's former company is raising eyebrows
  • President-elect Donald Trump announced Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner who served as chairman and CEO of OneWest Bank during the financial crisis, as his Treasury secretary pick.
  • A memo has been published that details an investigation into the foreclosure practices of OneWest.

Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin could face tough questions about his reputation as a “foreclosure machine” in his upcoming confirmation hearings ...

