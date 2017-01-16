Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin could face tough questions about his reputation as a “foreclosure machine” in his upcoming confirmation hearings ...
- President-elect Donald Trump announced Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner who served as chairman and CEO of OneWest Bank during the financial crisis, as his Treasury secretary pick.
- A memo has been published that details an investigation into the foreclosure practices of OneWest.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments