How to make real estate selling great again

What is your plan to make this your greatest year in real estate?

Your canned response likely includes the following:

Make X number of calls

Attend Y number of networking events

Knock on Z number of doors

…and a host of other sales metrics.

But amidst all those critical numbers, have you forgotten the thing upon which greatness hinges?

“Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

With the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service upon us, this is a great time to reflect on purposefully building service into our real estate businesses.

If you are not convinced that service is a key to your greatness, particularly in real estate, then think back: Have you ever offered to help another sales colleague during a time of bereavement or illness?

If you did a good job, you probably closed a deal or two, got referrals or gained new clients. That’s pretty great to me!

Or have you ever been a faithful volunteer at your local school, community center or church and became the go-to, onsite real estate maven? That’s also great!

Have you gone to Washington, D.C., with RPAC to ensure that legislation affecting homebuyers and sellers protects their right to the American Dream — and then walked away with referral partners throughout the nation? That’s super great!

Or, there may be another instance where you gave your time, energy or dollars to a person, cause, event or organization that left a positive impact while simultaneously (and often unexpectedly) increased your credibility and “stock” value as a real estate professional. Great, great and great!

If you say, “Nope, I’ve never done such things in my business,” then you may be missing opportunities to enrich the lives of others while effortlessly growing your clientele. That is how to start the year winning!

Families.

Communities.

Schools.

Neighborhood stores.

Office complexes.

Homes.

People are the essence of each of these words. Without people, those are simply words on a page.

And when we are champions of these people and their causes, it’s amazing how they will, in turn, champion our real estate businesses.

Need ideas to get started?

Watch the always real and super-helpful Leigh Brown break down how to effectively intertwine service without missing a beat in this video replay (starting at minute 48, but the whole video is worth watching!).

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, business doctoral student, trainer and coach. Follow her on Google+ and Facebook.

Email Lee Davenport.