Why Zillow Group is not quite a global leader — yet

Many Americans, myself included, tend to think that the U.S. is the leader when it comes to online businesses.

With established tech giants like Google and Microsoft and emerging players like Uber and Airbnb, we can’t be blamed for thinking the U.S. is the home of online.

But this is not the case for my area of specialization, online property portals.

The market leader in the U.S. is Zillow Group, but what may come as a surprise to many is that it is not the global leader in the space. In fact, the U.S. market is significantly behind other markets like the U.K. and Australia when it comes to business model maturity.

It is not my intention to disparage Zillow. My point is to properly place them in a broader international context, and to acknowledge that they (and the U.S.) are not market leaders in this space.

Comparison on a global stage

I included the following financial snapshot in my previous article on the investment and acquisition strategies of the major property portals around the world: