HomeServices buys Houlihan Lawrence

HomeServices of America, Inc., has bought Houlihan Lawrence, one of the leading real estate brokerages serving New York City’s northern suburbs.

HomeServices has kept mum about the financial details of the transaction, but with this acquisition, the Berkshire Hathaway affiliate will gain 1,300 sales associates across 30 offices who serve Westchester, Fairfield, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties of New York and Connecticut. In 2016, Houlihan Lawrence closed $6.7 billion in sales volume.

The brokerage will maintain its name and leadership team that consists of president and CEO Stephen Meyers and managing principal Chris Meyers. The current chairman, Nancy Seaman, will be leaving her post.

“We are joining an organization known for its strength and stability, said Stephen Meyers in a press release.

“Our partnership secures the future of the firm without changing the exceptional culture that is core to our storied brand. We are thrilled with this announcement and the many benefits it brings to our clients and agents.”

With this transaction, HomeServices of America’s team now has 29,500 real estate professionals operating in 570 offices across 28 states.

“Nancy, Stephen and Chris, together with their team of sales managers and agents, have built an extraordinary organization and exemplify a level of expertise and leadership that is second-to-none in the real estate business today,” said Ron Peltier, chairman and CEO, HomeServices.

“Their culture of integrity and innovation closely aligns with our corporate vision and our emphasis on customer value and results.This is an important transaction to HomeServices.”

“And we are very proud to welcome Houlihan Lawrence to the HomeServices family.”

