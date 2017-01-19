Daily market update: January 19, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications increased 0.8 percent from one week earlier for the week ending January 13, 2017.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 53.0 percent of total applications from 51.2 percent the previous week.
- The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to its lowest level since December 2016, 4.27 percent, from 4.32 percent.
January 2017 Re/Max Market Report:
- The median sales price of $216,000 was 4.9 percent above one year ago and 1.8 percent below November’s.
- Inventory declined 17.9 percent year-over-year in December.
- The average days on market of 62 was the lowest of any December in the report’s history.
