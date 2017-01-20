NEW YORK – Being on a real estate reality TV show can be a great way to gin up business, but it can have its downsides, too ...
- Real estate reality TV shows make being a real estate agent more attractive to young people.
- Agents on TV will see consequences from increased visibility, like potential stalkers and a heavy rise in inquiries.
- Reality TV production companies will edit their footage in ways out of agents' control.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments