The benefits – and dangers – of real estate reality TV

Celebrity real estate pros say the spotlight is good for business
Published 5 min ago
Andrea V. Brambila
by Staff Writer
  • Real estate reality TV shows make being a real estate agent more attractive to young people.
  • Agents on TV will see consequences from increased visibility, like potential stalkers and a heavy rise in inquiries.
  • Reality TV production companies will edit their footage in ways out of agents' control.

NEW YORK – Being on a real estate reality TV show can be a great way to gin up business, but it can have its downsides, too ...

