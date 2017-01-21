Check Inman every day for the daily version of this market roundup.
Day-by-day market activity
Thursday, January 12:
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:
- The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.09 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Jan. 19, 2017.
- This is down from last week when it averaged 4.12 percent.
- A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.81 percent.
U.S. Census Bureau/U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New Residential Construction for December 2016:
- Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,210,000, 0.2 percent below the revised November rate but 0.7 percent above the December 2015 estimate.
- Privately-owned housing starts in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,226,000, 11.3 percent above the revised November rate and 5.7 percent above the December 2015 rate.
- Privately-owned housing completions in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,123,000, 7.9 percent below the revised November rate but 8.7 percent above the December 2015 rate.
Wednesday, January 18:
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications increased 0.8 percent from one week earlier for the week ending January 13, 2017.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 53.0 percent of total applications from 51.2 percent the previous week.
- The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to its lowest level since December 2016, 4.27 percent, from 4.32 percent.
January 2017 Re/Max Market Report:
- The median sales price of $216,000 was 4.9 percent above one year ago and 1.8 percent below November’s.
- Inventory declined 17.9 percent year-over-year in December.
- The average days on market of 62 was the lowest of any December in the report’s history.
