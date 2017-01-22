News Brief

Top 10 posts from last week

Best of our industry coverage collected for your convenience
Published 4 min ago
Amber Taufen
by Staff Writer

by CareyBot

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:

A statue of Alexander the Conquerer

Haris vythoulkas / Shutterstock.com

10. Disruption is coming to real estate — here’s how to protect your income, according to an Inman Connect New York (ICNY) panel.

A party

VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com

9. Nervous about Opendoor? The company has no intention of “breaking up the party,” it says.

Richard Barton

Richard Barton

8. Zillow co-founder Rich Barton talked about the future of real estate at ICNY.

Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund

7. Fredrik Eklund took the stage at ICNY to talk about his career path, from selling sandwiches to helping J.Lo with a real estate transaction.

A ribbon cutting

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

6. It’s official: Broker Public Portal and Homesnap have become one.

Courthouse pillars in shadow

Brandon Bourdages / Shutterstock.com

5. The legal landmines ahead in 2017 — and what you can do to avoid them.

The CEO Connect broker model panel.

The CEO Connect broker model panel.

4. At CEO Connect, several industry leaders went over the big challenges and opportunities facing brokerages today.

Amazon Echo

George W. Bailey / Shutterstock.com

3. Are you sure you want that Echo in your home? Here’s the dark side of smart home technology.

A couple building their dream home out of thin air

Sergey Peterman / Shutterstock.com

2. Realtor.com and Zillow unveiled some new products last week at Hacker Connect.

A rickety bridge with gaps

Xtremest / Shutterstock.com

1. Beware these potential dual agency legal pitfalls.

