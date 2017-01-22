Top 10 posts from last week

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:
10. Disruption is coming to real estate — here’s how to protect your income, according to an Inman Connect New York (ICNY) panel.
9. Nervous about Opendoor? The company has no intention of “breaking up the party,” it says.
8. Zillow co-founder Rich Barton talked about the future of real estate at ICNY.
7. Fredrik Eklund took the stage at ICNY to talk about his career path, from selling sandwiches to helping J.Lo with a real estate transaction.
6. It’s official: Broker Public Portal and Homesnap have become one.
5. The legal landmines ahead in 2017 — and what you can do to avoid them.
4. At CEO Connect, several industry leaders went over the big challenges and opportunities facing brokerages today.
3. Are you sure you want that Echo in your home? Here’s the dark side of smart home technology.
2. Realtor.com and Zillow unveiled some new products last week at Hacker Connect.
1. Beware these potential dual agency legal pitfalls.
