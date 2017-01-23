Daily market update: January 23, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:
- The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.09 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Jan. 19, 2017.
- This is down from last week when it averaged 4.12 percent.
- A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.81 percent.
U.S. Census Bureau/U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New Residential Construction for December 2016:
- Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,210,000, 0.2 percent below the revised November rate but 0.7 percent above the December 2015 estimate.
- Privately-owned housing starts in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,226,000, 11.3 percent above the revised November rate and 5.7 percent above the December 2015 rate.
- Privately-owned housing completions in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,123,000, 7.9 percent below the revised November rate but 8.7 percent above the December 2015 rate.
Email market reports to press@inman.com.
Comments