What we can learn about leaders from their speeches

Friday's speech was another rally rabble-rouser; here's how it measures up
Published 3 min ago
Lou Barnes
by
  • The belligerent edges of Friday's inauguration speech were sandpapered smooth but still there, the need or desire for unity missing altogether.
  • The first post-inaugural consequence: The new administration has put on indefinite hold the FHA’s reduction in mortgage insurance.
  • The Federal Reserve will likely next raise rates at its March meeting.

Sometimes inaugural speeches are a droning bore, sometimes inspiring, once in a long while sad, and sometimes reveal a bit of the speaker’s character. Friday’s made the last category ...

Article image credited to Kentoh / Shutterstock.com

