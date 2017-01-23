What we can learn about leaders from their speeches

Sometimes inaugural speeches are a droning bore, sometimes inspiring, once in a long while sad, and sometimes reveal a bit of the speaker’s character. Friday’s made the last category ...
- The belligerent edges of Friday's inauguration speech were sandpapered smooth but still there, the need or desire for unity missing altogether.
- The first post-inaugural consequence: The new administration has put on indefinite hold the FHA’s reduction in mortgage insurance.
- The Federal Reserve will likely next raise rates at its March meeting.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments