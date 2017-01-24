Email marketing is still one of the most credible forms of online marketing in order to increase brand awareness, generate more leads and acquire new customers. Now, some real estate agents do email marketing well -- however, some of you need help (I know this because I subscribe to about 50 different agents' emails) ...
- Get a CRM. Create several segments (also known as groups) in your CRM.
- Create more segments and groups in your database by using customer fields. Group people by status, hobbies, interests, demographic information...the more the better.
- Invest in marketing automation. Send personalized email in mass. Keep emailing!
- Calculate a direct ROI from investing in marketing automation to track your results.
