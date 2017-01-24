Markets & Economy

Daily market update: January 24, 2017

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

 

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

First American Financial Corporation’s Potential Home Sales Model for December 2016:

  • Potential existing-home sales decreased to a 5.8 million seasonally adjusted, annualized rate (SAAR).
  • This represents a 92.5 percent increase from the market potential low point reached in December 2008.
  • In December, the market potential for existing-home sales grew by 2.9 percent compared with a year ago, an increase of 164,000 (SAAR) sales.

