Daily market update: January 24, 2017

First American Financial Corporation’s Potential Home Sales Model for December 2016:
- Potential existing-home sales decreased to a 5.8 million seasonally adjusted, annualized rate (SAAR).
- This represents a 92.5 percent increase from the market potential low point reached in December 2008.
- In December, the market potential for existing-home sales grew by 2.9 percent compared with a year ago, an increase of 164,000 (SAAR) sales.
