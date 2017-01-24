Over the past year, real estate agents have been delving into the wonderful world of Snapchat -- a social media platform that has tons of potential for agents who'd especially like to reach the millennial crowd, with features like fun personalized filters, live photos and videos and a kind of instant access unseen in any other app ...
- Snaplistings is a Snapchat account that features apartments for rent and for sale in New York City.
- Snaplistings has a rotation of four agents who take over the account on Mondays through Thursdays, and they post live videos of listings, answer renter and buyer questions on-the-spot, and schedule offline viewings.
- The founders, Dolly Meckler and Michael Hoffman, are working on expanding the brand to feature more agents in more areas across the nation and the globe.
