Introducing Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

One of Marin County’s most prominent brokerages, Decker Bullock Sotheby’s International Realty, is getting a new face.

Bill Bullock announced that the company would be strategically expanding as it rebrands to Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is an iconic, unifying brand in the making,” said Bullock in a statement. “The Golden Gate is the gateway to California. Our new brand is an entry point to, and steward of, living in the Bay Area — a destination that has become the epicenter of the world. We are positioning ourselves to be the leading brokerage in the region.”

The brokerage formerly known as Decker Bullock had $2 billion in sales volume in 2016, and “its new, unifying brand will bridge markets and connect sellers and buyers in affluent communities throughout the Bay Area,” the company said.

There’s another piece of news to the puzzle: Dreyfus Sotheby’s International Realty, another Bay Area brokerage spanning from the Peninsula to Silicon Valley, will be “the first brokerage to join Bullock’s vision,” the release said.

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International will make its official brand transition on March 31, 2017. The company will have 11 offices in the Bay Area that host more than 250 agents and staff.

