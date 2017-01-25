Daily market update: January 25, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
National Association of Realtors Existing-Home Sales for December 2016:
- Total existing-home sales finished 2016 at 5.45 million sales.
- In December, existing sales decreased 2.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million in December from an upwardly revised 5.65 million in November.
- With last month’s slide, sales are only 0.7 percent higher than a year ago.
Pro Teck Valuation Services Home Value Forecast:
- Months of remaining inventory (MRI) — the current number of active listings divided by the monthly sales rate — is around 6 months in a balanced market.
- Communities with an MRI under 3 have jumped from 12.7 percent in December 2015 to 20.63 percent in December 2016 — a 62.44 percent increase.
- In December 2014, this number was 9.17 percent — there’s been a 125-percent increase in communities with a dramatic shortage of homes for sale since December 2014.
