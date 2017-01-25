The U.S., and New York especially, are considered a safe hedge for global currencies around the world, especially if the originating country has strict tax laws, cashflow crackdowns, political turmoil or a perfect storm of all three! ...
- In Hong Kong, floor plans are based on the number of bedrooms, not square footage.
- You'll never see a bathtub in Singapore, as it wastes space.
- You'd think every apartment in New York City was either a massive McMansion in the sky or a micro-unit, but there is a vast swath of inventory between the two.
