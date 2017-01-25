Real estate professionals are constantly evolving, and so is the way Inman covers news. In an effort to make the industry more informed, Inman has launched Inman Content Studios to produce stories that educate and inspire on behalf of our sponsors.

Known as native advertising or sponsored content, these stories will draw readers to helpful technologies, trends and strategies while creating opportunities for sponsors to strengthen their brands and areas of industry. The stories will appear on the Inman homepage and atop the morning newsletter for one week after publishing with clear distinctions that they are sponsored, but will also maintain the same standards and voice of Inman’s award-winning editorial coverage.

The initial launch partners are highly respected companies across the industry, including Adwerx, BoomTown, DocuSign and Intuit.

“Tell your story, stand out from the noise, and help your target audience succeed with our new stories produced by Inman Content Studios,” said publisher Brad Inman. “It’s a powerful, new way to reach and engage the growing Inman audience, made up of the best of the best in real estate.”

What’s in store

Inman Content Studio’s launched its first native advertisement on Monday, Jan. 9, with Intuit and Quickbooks Self-Employed’s sponsored article, “A real estate agent’s guide to tax deductions.”

The piece has been organically shared over 700 different times across social media since publishing and ranked in the top five for most-viewed stories during the week it ran. The accounting and finance company will be publishing more pieces to help entrepreneurial agents and brokers save money in the coming months.

DocuSign is real estate’s go-to source for transaction management and e-signatures, with an established presence across the globe. Its software has enabled agents to get documents signed 25-times faster, but the innovative brains behind DocuSign have created even more tools for brokerages and agents to leave the paper mill behind, from lead to close.

BoomTown has quickly become one of real estate’s most popular and reliable web platforms, having seen triple-digit growth year-over-year since launching in 2006. A provider of lead generation, CRMs and marketing techniques, BoomTown connects millions of homebuyers and sellers with real estate agents.

Adwerx is a digital advertising firm for real estate known for innovative practices and premier branding, from individual agents to mortgage and title services. The company’s storytelling is used by tens of thousands of agents across the country.

To learn more about this new offer, please contact sales@inman.com.