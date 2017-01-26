A huge topic of interest at this year's Inman Connect New York event was bots -- digital assistants that can do anything from qualify leads to help buyers with home search to give a homeowner a voice-prompted home valuation estimate ...
- The key differentiator between a bot and most technology is the word "conversation" -- bots can have one.
- Bots (like humans) need to be able to understand that different keywords mean the same thing (such as "2-bed" and "two-bdrm").
- Machine learning algorithms help bots extract meaning from sentences and data from queries to eventually fulfill a user request.
