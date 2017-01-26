Three California multiple listing services have inked a data-share deal, continuing what they say is a trend to remove barriers to real estate data ...
- Three California MLSs have signed a data-share agreement that will pool their listings in one another's systems.
- The deal will allow tens of thousands of agents to access the listings among them in real time, use the pooled listings in market analyses, and display the shared listings on their IDX websites.
- The MLSs say the data share will mean more listing exposure for sellers, more choices for buyers, and referral opportunities for agents.
