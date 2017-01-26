Markets & Economy

Daily market update: January 26, 2017

Published 4 min ago
Inman
by Staff Writer

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

 

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index for November 2016:

  • U.S. house prices rose in November, up 0.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous month.
  • The previously reported 0.4 percent increase in October was revised downward to a 0.3 percent increase.
  • From November 2015 to November 2016, house prices were up 6.1 percent.

Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:

  • Mortgage applications increased 4.0 percent from one week earlier for the week ending January 20, 2017.
  • The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 50.0 percent of total applications, the lowest level since July 2015, from 53.0 percent the previous week.
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 4.35 percent from 4.27 percent.

Email market reports to press@inman.com.

Article image credited to AshDesign / Shutterstock.com

Comments