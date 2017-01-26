Daily market update: January 26, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index for November 2016:
- U.S. house prices rose in November, up 0.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous month.
- The previously reported 0.4 percent increase in October was revised downward to a 0.3 percent increase.
- From November 2015 to November 2016, house prices were up 6.1 percent.
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications increased 4.0 percent from one week earlier for the week ending January 20, 2017.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 50.0 percent of total applications, the lowest level since July 2015, from 53.0 percent the previous week.
- The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 4.35 percent from 4.27 percent.
Email market reports to press@inman.com.
Comments