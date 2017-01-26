Brian Bair, once ranked the second highest-selling agent in the U.S., and Jerry Coleman -- a co-founder of Invitation Homes, Blackstone's single-family rental investment arm -- are the co-founders of OfferPad, a property-exchange platform and Opendoor competitor that just announced $260 million in funding. ...
- Brian Bair, formerly one of the most productive U.S. real estate agents, co-founded OfferPad, a property-exchange platform that's raised $260 million and competes with Opendoor.
- Read Inman's Q&A with Bair, and the other OfferPad co-founder Jerry Coleman, for insight into OfferPad's business model.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments