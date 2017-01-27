Markets & Economy

Daily market update: January 27, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

 

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

Federal Housing Finance Agency’s December 2016 Mortgage Rates:

  • The average interest rate on all mortgage loans was 3.91 percent, up 27 basis points from 3.64 in November.
  • The average interest rate on conventional, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages of $417,000 or less was 4.08 percent, up 28 basis points from 3.80 in November.
  • The average loan amount for all loans was $319,100 in December, up $4,400 from $314,700 in November.

First American Financial Corporation December 2016 Loan Application Default Index:

  • The frequency of defects, fraudulence and misrepresentation in the information submitted in mortgage loan applications increased 1.5 percent in December as compared with November.
  • Compared to December 2015, the Defect Index decreased by 9.2 percent.
  • The Defect Index is down 32.4 percent from the high point of risk in October 2013.

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.19 percent with an average 0.4 point for the week ending Jan. 26, 2017.
  • This is up from last week when it averaged 4.09 percent.
  • A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.79 percent.

Department of Housing and Urban Development/U.S. Census Bureau New Residential Sales for December 2016:

  • Sales of new single-family houses in December 2016 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 536,000.
  • This is 10.4 percent below the revised November rate of 598,000 and 0.4 percent below the December 2015 estimate of 538,000.
  • The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2016 was $322,500; the average sales price was $384,000.

