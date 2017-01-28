While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

We missed you last week!

January 16

MooveGuru announced the launch of its consumer engagement program, which emails move-relevant coupons to movers. “Through the MooveGuru program, Movers receive a campaign of emails directly from their real estate agent or other mover related service provider,” stated a press release.

This week’s deals

January 22

League Real Estate opened its doors in Fort Worth. “LEAGUE Real Estate was founded by Jeff Anderson, Luke Syres and Matt Lewis — three friends, fathers and business partners with a passion for making a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” stated a press release.

January 25

Zillow Group announced the expansion of the “Boost” advertising program with the addition of Precision Targeting. “Zillow Group’s Boost program allows multifamily marketers to stand out with a unique feature amongst other rental listings on Zillow, Trulia and HotPads,” stated a press release, and “By adding Precision Targeting to Boost, Zillow Group has expanded the program’s reach to Facebook.”

Real Estate Business Services (REBS), a subsidiary of California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.), and Centriq have announced an exclusive marketing partnership. “Real estate agents and brokerages can sponsor Centriq, which enables agents to give a branded version of the app to their current and past clients, making it useful for referrals and future business,” stated the companies in a release. “In support of this partnership, Centriq has launched an exclusive website for California real estate agents where they can sign up for a sponsorship account.”

A tenant screening report with summary credit check, national criminal background check and search for evictions just got linked into a new leasing portal. “Homeowners or renters with an extra room to share can now run comprehensive tenant screening reports on possible tenants with a click of a button on the Roomdock website thanks to technology created by theRRD,” the companies stated in a release.

January 26

Dotloop, a transaction management platform, announced it is more than doubling the size of its headquarters in Cincinnati.

In partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, Windermere Real Estate announced that it has made a $35,000 donation to YouthCare. “For every Seahawks home game tackle during the 2016 season, Windermere committed to donating $100 to YouthCare, a Seattle-based non-profit organization that has been providing services and support to homeless youth for more than 40 years,” stated a press release.

Email deals and partnerships information to [email protected].