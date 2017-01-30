As Realtors, we are often asked if people should install solar panels. There is no question that the addition of solar panels is on the rise. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, “In 2015, California installed 3,266 MW of ...
- Solar panel installation on residential property is on the rise, and they can be a solid investment with benefits such as reduced energy bills.
- Leased solar panels come with low upfront costs; however, when homeowners lease the solar panels, they are opting for a payment until the lease is up.
- Many homebuyers are not interested in taking on the additional loan payments associated with solar panels.
- Another hidden cost comes in the form of unexpected repairs, and it's still unclear whether homes with solar panels today are worth more.
