Some real estate agents try to pull off a challenging feat after they connect with homebuyers: tugging them off listing portals onto agent-centric search tools. This way, they can reduce the chances that customers will fall in love with potentially outdated listings or wander into the arms of a competitor ...
- Gridics is a powerful collaborative search tool for real estate agents and their clients.
- The startup has launched in Miami through a partnership with the local multiple listing service (MLS) but has plans to expand to other markets.
