In this day and age, people search for everything online. The internet has changed the way people research purchases large and small.

We go online to shop for everything from clothing, to appliances to cars. And the real estate industry is not immune to these changes.

You already know that homebuyers are searching online and often use the internet to find professionals to help them. So if your brokerage isn’t using content marketing as part of your lead generation strategy, you’re likely to miss out on a lot of quality leads.

Where to start?

The phrase “content is king” rings just as true for your real estate business as for any other venture.

If you know you should be using content marketing but aren’t sure how to get started, here are six strategies to consider.

Get into blogging

It doesn’t matter if you’re not a writer. Many bloggers who don’t fancy themselves writers have earned huge followings, simply because their posts are useful or fun.

A well-executed post, even if it’s only 200 words, is likely to be shared and shared again, garnering you a growing audience.

Think you can’t handle it? Many writers are willing — even waiting — for people like you to let them maintain your blog. It won’t cost you much, and could pay off big time.

Use infographics

Research published by Psychology Today asserts that the brain can more effectively retain information when it’s presented visually.

If you want to add educational or marketing impact to your website, blog or social media page, infographics are an effective option. They can be used in virtually all communication channels with good results.

Pinterest, for example, would be a great place to share your real estate infographics with people looking for tips on selling or buying real estate.

Be more social

No, we aren’t talking about hosting client appreciation parties (though that’s a great idea).

Social media is a great way for real estate agents to build a following and get quality leads. Online social media outlets, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest can become powerful tools for your real estate brokerage.

As for content, you can use social media to share your blog posts, infographics, new listings, congratulate your clients on their new homes and more.

Make videos

Making and promoting videos can be more costly than other methods, but agents who use video get great results.

Clients and buyers love it when you promote listings with online videos, probably because they’re so effective. You can hire a videographer or learn to make them yourself — even with your phone.

Once they’re made, you can use them on your website, social media posts and YouTube. Post a link to your videos in each listing.

Start contributing

There are a host of real estate resource sites online. Most of them (including Inman!) accept articles from third parties like yourself, offering valuable information or insights on related topics.

Just like your blog, you don’t necessarily have to write them yourself. Many professional writers are available to draft something up for you on your chosen topic. Your articles can get you exposure, build trust and nurture a loyal audience who appreciates your expertise.

Build and use an email list

Your website likely has a way to capture email addresses. But are you using that list?

Most agents will use email addresses to shoot back a “thanks for your inquiry” or “how can I help you?” message. However, a newsletter full of helpful tips, local real estate trends or articles can turn your email list into new business. Done right, email marketing is a useful tool for generating leads.

The bottom line

Content marketing should focus on these three important things:

Engage with your audience: Post often and be responsive

Offer useful information and tips: Give them information they can use and are likely to share. Make it about anything related to what you’re doing.

Build trust: Let your audience see that you know your stuff. If they feel like they know you, they’re likely to call.

If you’re willing to invest some time, effort and a little bit of money, content marketing will result in more leads, more profits and better growth for your brokerage.

Jackson Cooper is a writer and real estate enthusiast at Jensen and Company. Follow Jensen & Company on Twitter or Facebook.

Email Jackson Cooper.