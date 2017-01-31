Daily market update: January 31, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Attom Data Solutions ‘Best Month To Buy A Home’ Report:
- Buyers get, on average, a 6.1 percent discount in February.
- January, March and April are the next-best months in which to buy.



Black Knight Financial Services Home Price Index for November 2016:
- After rising 5.7 percent from the start of 2016, U.S. home prices are now within just 0.3 percent of a new national peak.
- For the fifth straight month, New York led all states in monthly home price appreciation, seeing 1.1 percent growth from October 2016.
- Home prices hit new peaks in six of the nation’s 20 largest states and eight of the 40 largest metros.
First American Real House Price Index for November 2016:
- Real house prices increased 4.4 percent between October 2016 and November 2016
- Compared to November 2015, real house prices increased by 1.7 percent.
- Real house prices are 37.1 percent below their housing-boom peak in July 2006 and 15.5 percent below the level of prices in January 2000.
National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales for December 2016:
- The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) increased 1.6 percent to 109.0 in December from 107.3 in November.
- The index is now 0.3 percent above last December (108.7).
- Existing-home sales are forecast to be around 5.54 million this year, an increase of 1.7 percent from 2016, which was the best year of sales since 2006.
