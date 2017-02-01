Industry NewsInternational

3 key insights from a global property portal analysis

How the U.S. leaders measure up to portals around the planet
  • Data shows that Zillow Group is at a profitability turning point in the U.S.
  • REA Group (which, along with Move, is partially owned by News Corp.) is a global leader in monetization.
  • International examples show there is plenty of room for more than one portal in each market.

I'm big fan of data and an even bigger fan of data visualizations. I track a lot of data on the major property portals around the world. Today, we're going to look at three key insights from that analysis ...

