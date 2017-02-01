Some real estate agents bristle at idea of working with clients on a fee-for-service basis, but Latrice McFadden says the technique helped her generate $10,000 in extra income last year ...
- GoldenKey -- a marketplace that lets consumers hire agents to perform one-off or bundled services for flat fees -- has raised an additional $1.75 million.
- GoldenKey's investors include Lowe's venture arm and a venture-capital firm that counts Trulia founder Pete Flint among its partners.
- GoldenKey's most expensive service package costs $3,500 and contracts a real estate agent to perform a limited number of services, which can include listing one home and holding an open house.
