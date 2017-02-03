MLS & Associations

MLS cuts off data share after rejection of buyout offer

IRES proposes cooperation talks with MLSs statewide
Published 2 hours ago
Andrea V. Brambila
by Staff Writer
  • Northern Colorado MLS IRES has declined a multimillion-dollar acquisition offer from its southern neighbor, REcolorado.
  • IRES said the offer did not serve its customers' interests and offered an alternative: discussions with MLSs throughout the state.
  • REcolorado said such conversations have already been taking place in the last 15 years and gone nowhere.
  • REcolorado informed IRES this week that it had decided to end a 14-year-old data share between the two MLSs, calling it "an impediment to our progress."

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

Looks like Colorado's two largest MLSs won't be joining forces anytime soon. Information and Real Estate Services (IRES), the Centennial State’s second-largest MLS, has rejected a multimillion-dollar buyout offer from the state's largest MLS, REcolorado ...

Article image credited to josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

Comments