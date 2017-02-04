Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

We missed you last week!

January 23

The Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center, which will provide professional real estate certificate programs starting next month, announced that Hugh F. Kelly, PhD, CRE, has been named special advisor to the program. “The appointment of Hugh Kelly as Special Advisor further positions the Fordham Real Estate Institute as the leader in professional certificate programs in the real estate arena,” says Dr. Anthony R. Davidson, dean of the Fordham Institute. “He has a proven track record in business and academics, and we are pleased to have him join us as we launch this new endeavor.”

January 25

LCOR, a fully integrated development, investment and management company in Washington, D.C., announced the promotion of Josh White and Matthew Hard to vice president. “Josh and Matt earned these promotions through their hard work on major development projects like The Altaire, The Kingston at Anderson Park and The Edison at Union Market,” said Anthony Barsanti, CEO of LCOR, in a statement.

January 31

LenderLive Holdings, Inc., a mortgage services provider, announced that Bill Welch has joined as vice president of national sales for the company’s settlement services division. “We are continually investing in seasoned mortgage professionals who can counsel clients and develop custom workflow-based solutions,” said Joe Mowery, general manager of settlement services, in a statement. “Bill’s domain knowledge, as well as his unique blend of vendor management experience and proven sales capabilities, will make him an excellent addition to LenderLive. He will help us grow our business, while also providing consultative services to our customers.”

February 1

Chicago-based Renovo Financial, a private lender to residential real estate investors, hired asset management expert Peter G. Poidomani as executive vice president of portfolio management. “The hiring of Peter is just one more example of how we are investing in the future and taking strategic steps to build a strong team that will help Renovo as we look to expand not only locally, but also into new regions,” said Kevin Werner, CEO at Renovo Financial, in a statement. “Peter brings 20 years of industry experience and his knowledge as the former director of real estate asset management at Fannie Mae will be a huge asset to Renovo.”

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.