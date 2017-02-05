Top 10 posts from last week

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:
10. When associations are duking it out, what’s NAR’s role?
9. Pay attention to these seller conversations, or you’ll regret it.
8. Opendoor has competition: Meet OfferPad.
7. This agent went from $0 to $100,000 in his first year selling real estate. Here’s how.
6. Think nobody is monetizing Snapchat yet? That’s where you’re wrong.
5. Not all email marketing is created equal. Here’s how to up your game.
4. OfferPad is a new way to buy and sell real estate, and it just raised $260 million in funding.
3. Another brokerage is launching a mortgage arm — this time, it’s Redfin.
2. Panelists at Inman Connect New York asked the question: Is the MLS doomed?
1. One of the first acts of the new administration was to repeal HUD’s MIP reduction — what’s it mean for you and your clients?
