News Brief

Top 10 posts from last week

Best of our industry coverage collected for your convenience
Published 11 min ago
Inman
by Staff Writer

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:

Everett – Art / Shutterstock.com

10. When associations are duking it out, what’s NAR’s role?

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

9. Pay attention to these seller conversations, or you’ll regret it.

Two runners at the starting line

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

8. Opendoor has competition: Meet OfferPad.

7. This agent went from $0 to $100,000 in his first year selling real estate. Here’s how.

snapchat

dennizn / Shutterstock.com

6. Think nobody is monetizing Snapchat yet? That’s where you’re wrong.

A close up of an email inbox

Harper KT / Shutterstock.com

5. Not all email marketing is created equal. Here’s how to up your game.

Maminau Mikalai / Shutterstock.com

4. OfferPad is a new way to buy and sell real estate, and it just raised $260 million in funding.

A couple looking at a loan contract

g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

3. Another brokerage is launching a mortgage arm — this time, it’s Redfin.

A mushroom cloud

Romolo Tavani / Shutterstock.com

2. Panelists at Inman Connect New York asked the question: Is the MLS doomed?

Igor Kardasov / Shutterstock.com

1. One of the first acts of the new administration was to repeal HUD’s MIP reduction — what’s it mean for you and your clients?

Email Amber Taufen

Like me on Facebook! | Follow me on Twitter!

Article image credited to liseykina / Shutterstock.com

Comments