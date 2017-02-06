InternationalInvesting

Friday’s job numbers won’t be enough to slow the pending Fed rate hike

Some analysts say reports take pressure off the Fed to hike again in March -- here's why they still might
Published 3 min ago
Lou Barnes
by
  • Friday's job data are contradictory on the surface -- lots of jobs but little gain in wages -- but the purchasing management numbers were hot.
  • New data is not remotely soft enough to stop the Fed, or even to slow it.

Financial markets are freezing like the scenes in sci-fi movies, jagged lines of frost hissing and crackling across trading floors. On election day the S&P (Standard & Poor) 500 was 2139. By December 20, elated by coming stimulus, tax cuts and regulatory relief, the index reached ...

