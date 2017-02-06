Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Leigh Thomas Brown is joined by Patrick Lilly, also known as the king of Manhattan real estate and, as Leigh likes to call him, the king of real estate porn.

Why does she call him that? Let’s just say Lilly has seen it all through his 32 years of selling, and he’s ready to share it with listeners.

Join Brown and Lilly as they talk about crazy client stories and messy — but hilarious — break ups.

(You know you want to share your own craziness! Email Leigh for a chance to appear on the podcast.)

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

