Say you feel the process for selecting the next leader of more than 1 million real estate professionals is less than transparent. Are you going to sit by and grumble or do something about it? Sunny Lake, a managing broker at eXp Realty, chose the latter ...
- A real estate broker has started a Facebook group called "NAR Girl Boss 2017" that will profile female leaders in the industry.
- The broker started the group due to concerns about the transparency of the process of selecting NAR's next CEO, including rumors of an "heir apparent."
- NAR declined to say whether there was any truth to the rumor and said it was focused on finding the "best qualified candidate."
