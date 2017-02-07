MLS & Associations

‘NAR Girl Boss 2017’ Facebook group urges CEO selection transparency

Founder and volunteers will profile female industry leaders
Published 1 min ago
Andrea V. Brambila
by Staff Writer
  • A real estate broker has started a Facebook group called "NAR Girl Boss 2017" that will profile female leaders in the industry.
  • The broker started the group due to concerns about the transparency of the process of selecting NAR's next CEO, including rumors of an "heir apparent."
  • NAR declined to say whether there was any truth to the rumor and said it was focused on finding the "best qualified candidate."

Say you feel the process for selecting the next leader of more than 1 million real estate professionals is less than transparent. Are you going to sit by and grumble or do something about it? Sunny Lake, a managing broker at eXp Realty, chose the latter ...

Article image credited to GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

