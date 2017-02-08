Big property portals around the world have built their businesses off of advertising. Much like the classified sections in the newspapers they replaced, portals like Zillow Group in the U.S. and Rightmove in the U.K. offer the most prominent way to advertise properties for sale ...
- Property portals around the world are expanding to provide more value to consumers.
- To date, portals have been active in data, valuation and home services.
- Looking forward, mortgages and insurance will be the most active sectors.
