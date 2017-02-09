Sometimes the biggest changes in your business aren’t the result of a new marketing tactic or a market fluctuation, but rather a subtle shift in your mindset.

We often start the year thinking about sales goals, leads, revenues and profits, but it’s just as important to refocus on a core element of successful business: relationships.

Making new contacts and fostering existing connections should be part of your daily, weekly and yearly goals for several important reasons.

1. Focusing on relationships helps you see the bigger picture.

A long-term view is vital in creating a lasting business.

There will be ups and downs when it comes to profitability, but you can always grow and add value to your network. Making relationships a priority on a regular basis keeps you focused on what you can control.

This can help you through any uncertainty or volatility you feel in other areas of your business.

2. A strong network brings value.

Your network is a source of tremendous value for both you and your customers.

Being well-connected allows you to bring the right people together at the right time to create opportunity and build goodwill. People remember who helped them and will look for ways to return the favor.

The more you give, ultimately the more you receive. That’s why it’s so important to continue to invest in knowing and serving more people.

3. Focusing on people feels good.

We’re wired for human interaction. Meaningful relationships make us healthier, happier and more productive.

As our society becomes more virtual and fast-paced, making real and lasting connections is vital for our mental and physical well-being as well as the health of our businesses.

4. Better relationships add up to better business.

Healthy relationships are a major factor in successful businesses.

Businesses with the strongest connections to their customers, employees, competitors, suppliers and distributors often have access to competitive advantages that those who lack those connections miss out on.

The more people you are able to positively influence, the more potential you open up for yourself and your business.

Strong relationships are not built overnight, and even with a renewed focus, it takes daily practice to add relationship-building habits into your routine.

A few areas to concentrate on are: Creating a relationship-focused database, establishing consistent and authentic communication and getting feedback by asking the right questions.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — Re/Max Results in Minneapolis. You can follow him on Twitter.

