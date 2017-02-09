With a new partnership and national launch, mobile real estate CRM and client matcher Agentdesks has the opportunity to multiply its current 11,000 users fourfold, giving top-producing Realtors exposure to a tech-driven deal facilitator.The additional signups could come from to the 32,000 members who make up the Council of Residential Specialists, the National Association of Realtors' largest nonprofit affiliate, which is now providing the professional version of the tool free to its network across the country, available to CRS Designees by the end of February.The partnership also inc
AgentDesks announces national launch, Council of Residential Specialists partnership
CRS Designees will have free access to the mobile CRM, matchmaking and communication platform's professional version
Published 5 min ago
Comments