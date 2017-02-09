Daily market update: February 9, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Attom Data Solutions Year-End 2016 Home Equity and Underwater Report:
- As of the end of 2016, there were 5.4 million (5,408,323) U.S. properties seriously underwater — where the combined loan amount secured by the property was at least 25 percent higher than the property’s estimated market value.
- This is a decrease of more than 1 million properties (1,028,058) from a year ago.
- The 5.4 million seriously underwater properties at the end of 2016 represented 9.6 percent of all U.S. properties with a mortgage, down from 10.8 percent at the end of Q3 2016 and down from 11.5 percent at the end of 2015.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications increased 2.3 percent from one week earlier for the week ending February 3, 2017.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 47.9 percent of total applications, its lowest level since June 2009, from 49.4 percent the previous week.
- The FHA share of total applications decreased to 11.9 percent from 12.1 percent the week prior.
Email market reports to press@inman.com.
Comments