Inventory levels at the beginning of 2017 are at multiyear lows, and sellers are facing little competition in the real estate market. Agents would be wise to urge their clients to list their property now instead of waiting until the traditionally busier spring market.But while sellers may benefit from listing their property earlier in the year during the winter months, certain weather-related considerations should be taken. Setting client expectations and creating a storm-proof, go-to-market plan are key first steps. Convincing your clients to list Many sellers are under the impression
- Many sellers are under the impression that it is best to list during the spring market, but the decreased competition in the winter months can be advantageous.
- Agents should alert sellers to cushion their timeline to accommodate for possible weather-related disruptions.
- Highlight the features of a home that are a plus in the winter, and be sure that all heating and plumbing systems are in perfect condition.
