Inman Educational Webinar: Grow your referral business with social media

Leverage social media to help you generate incremental business and referrals
Published 11 min ago
Devon Broderick
by Staff Writer

What you post on social media and how and where you post it can powerfully build your business through social proof — post the right things at the right times and your connections will happily share your content with their networks and beyond.

This creates a funnel you can use to capture crucial, business-sustaining referrals.

In this webinar, real estate aces Nicole Mickle and Lisa Fettner will show you how this is done, covering:

  • All the benefits of the most popular social channels
  • Essential tips and tools to help you generate sustainability in your business

Watch it now:


