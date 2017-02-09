Inman Educational Webinar: Grow your referral business with social media

What you post on social media and how and where you post it can powerfully build your business through social proof — post the right things at the right times and your connections will happily share your content with their networks and beyond.

This creates a funnel you can use to capture crucial, business-sustaining referrals.

In this webinar, real estate aces Nicole Mickle and Lisa Fettner will show you how this is done, covering:

All the benefits of the most popular social channels

Essential tips and tools to help you generate sustainability in your business

Watch it now:

