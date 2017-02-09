News Corp. -- which owns realtor.com operator Move -- reported revenue of $2.12 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, down from $2.16 billion a year earlier.But News Corp. digital real estate holdings remain a bright spot, with revenue from that segment growing 16 percent year over year."Our core platform has been bolstered by our rapid expansion in digital real estate, which is well on the way to becoming the largest contributor to our profitability," News Corp. CEO Chief Executive Robert Thomson said in a statement.Drawing on the resources of News Corp., i
News Corp. sees revenue growth in digital real estate portfolio
News Corp. reports earnings for second quarter of fiscal year 2017
Published 5 min ago
Comments