Keller Williams and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) both ranked in the top five companies in Training magazine’s prestigious “Top 125,” which recognizes companies with the most successful learning and development programs in the world.

Keller Williams Realty came first against other companies in the Top 125, including Best Buy, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Western Union Company, Paychex, Edward Jones and Mastercard.

LeadingRE rose from a ninth place ranking in 2016 and 64th in 2015.

The Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in learning and development, the scope of development programs and how closely these development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives.

“We are incredibly honored by this recognition because of what it means for our people,” said John Davis, president, Keller Williams, in a statement. “All of our training is focused on helping our agents grow their businesses and help their clients.”

“World-class training is the foundation of providing our agents with the resources and tools they need to fund their lives and create opportunities for their families,” he added.

LeadingRE’s learning programs are led by its vice president of talent development Barbara Wichman and executive director of Institute Content, Cecelia Chott, as well as chief learning officer, Mike Staver.

LeadingRE president and CEO, Pam O’Connor was pleased with the organization climbing the Training magazine rankings so quickly. She said: “As an organization, the value we place on learning cannot be overstated. Each year we develop new programs that raise the standard of excellence for our 550 plus brokerage firms and their 128,000 sales associates, as well as our own corporate team in Chicago, London, Singapore and field offices around the world.”

Both companies also have events coming up. Keller Williams’ Family Reunion is starting February 12 through 14 in Las Vegas, and LeadingRE will host its main professional development event, Conference Week, from February 27 to March 5 in Miami Beach.

