5 often-heard absurd statements about buying and selling real estate

'This offer is an insult' and more gems from clients
Published 3 min ago
Ann Jones
by

I've now been in real estate for over 15 years.It's been an interesting ride -- with the ups and downs of the housing market.Consistently, though, there are several statements that I hear with some regularity. While I've learned to stifle a laugh when I hear them, they continue to amuse me.Here they are. 1. "I'm not going to give my house away." Actually, I get a little irritated when a seller says this to me. When a buyer commits to a sale of over $1 million, in what universe is that considered a “give-away”?Walking out the door and handing over the keys -- now, that

Article image credited to Dean Drobot / Shutterstock.com

